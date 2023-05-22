Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Gets New TV Spot

Now that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has had its world premiere, the shroud of mystery surrounding its storyline is starting to drop, which includes an all-new TV spot shedding more insight into the titular object that our beloved archaeologist is in search of. Given the nature of the franchise, this TV spot only scratches the surface of the significance of the relic and the various new characters who are joining the adventure, but this new preview offers more clues about the actual narrative than previous trailers have delivered. Check out the TV spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below before it hits theaters on June 30th.

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.

While the four previous films all saw Indiana Jones in search of artifacts, the upcoming film will show the explorer at a different point in his life. Director Mangold previously shared the ways in which the protagonist has changed over the years.

"We can't hide from where we are in our lives -- none of us can -- and neither can Indiana Jones," Mangold shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "I wanted to follow Harrison's own lead and simply deal with it straight on. It's not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years who is called back into action. It's more than just that his bones might ache, it's that his soul might ache, or that some of his optimism or sense fitting into the world might have evaporated. The mistake you can make in movies -- and we've all seen movies like this -- is where someone is of a ripe age, but the entire movie is continuing this charade along with them that they're not that old."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!