Raiders of the Lost Ark Returning to Theaters Ahead of Indiana Jones 5

With Indiana Jones' fifth and final adventure set to hit theaters this summer, Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing the story that started it all back to the big screen for a limited engagement. This June, ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Fathom Events is bringing Raiders of the Lost Ark back to theaters. The iconic film from Steven Spielberg will be back in select theaters for just two nights.

1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark is coming back to theaters across the country on June 4th and June 7th, giving fans the chance to see the first Indiana Jones adventure on the big screen before heading out to see Dial of Destiny later in the month. There are just three showtimes total for the theaters showing Raiders of the Lost Ark next month, so plan accordingly.

What's Next for Indiana Jones?

Harrison Ford has made it clear that he's done with the character after Dial of Destiny. "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character," Ford told Total Film. "I anticipated that it will be the last time he appears in a film."

So if Lucasfilm does choose to do more with the Indy franchise going forward, how would the studio approach it?

The most likely scenario is that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is something of a torch-passer, allowing Indy's goddaughter to become the lead character in the franchise. Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the character of Helena in Dial of Destiny, and figures to be the second lead of the film, behind only Ford. There's definitely a scenario in which Helena leads the way for more adventures in the coming years.

Of course, there's also the possibility that the entire Indiana Jones story gets rebooted with a new actor in the role. There will be quite a lot of fans hoping that doesn't happen, allowing Ford to be the only actor to ever play the character, but who knows how long Disney will want to go without having a film starring Indiana Jones?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.