Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Confirms He's Done With the Character After Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford is getting ready for this fifth adventure as the iconic character Indiana Jones, starring in this summer's blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. At 80 years old, however, Ford is totally ready to say goodbye to the beloved adventurer for good. After playing Indiana Jones five times over the course of 42 years, Ford has confirmed that Dial of Destiny will be his final time donning the hat and whip.

Speaking to Total Film about the upcoming movie, Ford assured fans that not only is it his final time playing Indiana Jones, but it's the final film for this iteration of the character.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character," Ford confirmed. "I anticipate that it will be the last time he appears in a film."

There have been reports of an Indiana Jones TV show in the works, but Ford isn't planning on being involved in that either. He told Total Film that he will "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."

What's Next for Indiana Jones?

Harrison Ford is done playing Indiana Jones, and it sounds like Lucasfilm isn't recasting the iconic character any time soon, at least according to Ford's statements. So what's next for the beloved franchise?

The most likely scenario is that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is something of a torch-passer, allowing Indy's goddaughter to become the lead character in the franchise. Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the character of Helena in Dial of Destiny, and figures to be the second lead of the film, behind only Ford. There's definitely a scenario in which Helena leads the way for more adventures in the coming years.

Of course, there's also the possibility that the entire Indiana Jones story gets rebooted with a new actor in the role. There will be quite a lot of fans hoping that doesn't happen, allowing Ford to be the only actor to ever play the character, but who knows how long Disney will want to go without having a film starring Indiana Jones?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.