Indiana Jones' Temple of Doom Fedora Expected to Earn $250,000 at Auction

✖

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is expected to be the crown jewel of an entertainment-themed auction in Hollywood next month. Prop Store is set to open its doors to a huge entertainment auction filled with unique movie memorabilia which, in total, is expected to bring in around $6 million. The Indiana Jones hat alone is projected to make in the neighborhood of $250,000. Over 1,200 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Prop Store’s unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction over three days on Tuesday June 29th, Wednesday June 30th and Thursday July 1st 2021.

Beginning on June 1, fans can see a virtual version of the auction's catalog online at the Prop Store's website. You can register to bid now.

The auction will be live streamed online for fans to track the action and participate in bidding themselves. Top items to be sold at the Prop Store auction (with estimated sale prices) include:

Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) Fedora from INDIANA JONES & THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) est: $150,000 – 250,000 (£107,900 – 179,800)

R2-SHP Light-up Remote-Control Droid from STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) est: $80,000 – 120,000 (£57,500 – 86,300)

Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) Ressikan Flute, Box and Costume Continuity Script from STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION (1987 – 1994) est: $50,000 – 70,000 (£35,900 – 50,300)

Amanda Young's (Shawnee Smith) Reverse Bear Trap from SAW (2004) est: $40,000 – 60,000 (£28,700 – 43,100)

Harry Potter's Eyeglasses Made for Daniel Radcliffe During Production on HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2 (2011) est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£21,500 – 35,900)

Harry Potter's Wand Made for Daniel Radcliffe During Production on HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 1 (2011) est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£21,500 – 35,900)

Statler and Waldorf Puppet Heads from THE MUPPETS est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£21,500 – 35,900)

Carrie Fisher Heavily Annotated ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Script – Fifth Draft from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£21,500 – 35,900)

Jeannie Bottle from I DREAM OF JEANNIE (1965 – 1970) est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£21,500 – 35,900)

Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) Bladed Dueling Lightsaber from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH (2005) est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£21,500 – 35,900)

Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) Bladed Dueling Lightsaber from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH (2005) est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£21,500 – 35,900)

James Bond's (Sean Connery) Screen-Matched Suit Jacket from JAMES BOND: DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (1971) est: $20,000 – 30,000 (£14,300 – 21,500)

Kane Hodder-Signed Jason Voorhees Hockey Mask from JASON GOES TO HELL: THE FINAL FRIDAY (1993) est: $20,000 – 30,000 (£14,300 – 21,500)

The Terminator's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Biker Costume and Make-up Effects Head from TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY (1991) est: $15,000 – 20,000 (£10,700 – 14,300)

Cliff Booth's (Brad Pitt) Golf Cart from ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (2019) est: $12,000 – 16,000 (£8,600 – 11,500)

Batman's (Michael Keaton) Utility Belt from BATMAN (1989) est: $8,000 – 10,000 (£5,700 – 7,100)

Rosalyn Rosenfeld's (Jennifer Lawrence) Casino Dress Costume from AMERICAN HUSTLE (2013) est: $8,000 – 10,000 (£5,700 – 7,100)

Nathan Algren's (Tom Cruise) Cavalry Sword from THE LAST SAMURAI (2003) est: $4,000 – 6,000 (£2,800 – 4,300)

Goose's (Anthony Edwards) Cut-off T-Shirt from TOP GUN (1986) est: $4,000 – 6,000 (£2,800 – 4,300)

Sam Cooke's (Leslie Odom Jr.) Red Suit from ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (2020) est: $1,500 – 2,500 (£1,000 – 1,700)

Prop Store's announcement sells the auction as being "suitable for fans with a variety of budgets." Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include Frank the Pug’s “I Heart NY” Hoodie from MEN IN BLACK (1997) estimated at $200, a Hamunaptra Map from THE MUMMY (1999) estimated at $400, and a Jenko’s (Channing Tatum) Tuxedo from 21 JUMP STREET (2012) estimated to sell for $800.