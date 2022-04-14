Interceptor: Netflix Unveils First Look, Release Date for Elsa Pataky Thriller

Two members of the Hemsworth-Pataky household are about to have original action thrillers on Netflix. Christ Hemsworth broke records with the release of Extraction on Netflix back in 2020. This year, it’s Elsa Pataky’s turn to deliver the thrills. The actress is set to star in a new original movie for Netflix called Interceptor, which tells the story of a military captain charged with stopping a nuclear disaster.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the first photos from Interceptor, showing Pataky’s character in action. The streamer also shared the film’s official release date. Interceptor will be hitting Netflix around the globe on June 3rd. You can take a look at the first look photos below!

Meet the world's last defense. Elsa Pataky kicks ass in the action-packed INTERCEPTOR on Netflix June 3. pic.twitter.com/1Y1OQw4tKQ — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) April 13, 2022

Pataky stars as JJ Collins, a captain who runs a nuclear missile interceptor base in the Pacific Ocean. When multiple strikes threaten the base, she becomes the last line of defense against a sure tragedy. Pataky’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

The film also stars Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides.

Interceptor is directed by Matthew Reilly, from a script he wrote alongside Stuart Beattie. In addition to co-writing the screenplay, Beattie is a producer, along with Michael Moughen and Matthw Street. Hemsworth executive produces with Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan, and Peter Graves.

Here’s the official synopsis for Interceptor:

“The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.”

Are you looking forward to checking out Netflix’s Interceptor on June 3rd? Let us know in the comments!