Iron Man 3 Writer Apologizes For The Twist…Sort Of

Whether you liked Iron Man 3 or not, we think Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce must be a pretty good guy. Rather than hiding out from the backlash around the Mandarin twist in Iron Man 3, Drew Pearce has been bravely answering fan questions via Twitter ever since Iron Man 3 was released. And we're not talking about just one or two questions, Drew Pearce seems to be answering pretty much everyone who tweets at him. Of course, Pearce is getting quite a few tweets in regards to the controversial twist. In a recent exchange, Henry Walsh tweeted, "While I won't hate on you for the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. Do you at least understand why real Iron Man fans are upset over it? Iron Man fans are angry because we feel that you made fun of us. The bait and switch was like Lucy and a football." In response, Drew Pearce tweeted back, "Henry, I'm a real Iron Man fan too. A huge one. But honestly, sometimes surprise - or a bait and switch, if you will - is the...thing an adaptation needs. It wasn't a malicious twist, though, and if that's how it came across, I'm genuinely sorry." Now, why we say Drew Pearce is sort of apologizing is that he's just apologizing to those that felt the twist was malicious, but he's not saying that he would do the movie differently. In fact, in another tweet, Drew Pearce stands behind the decision, tweeting, "Hah! Honestly, I'm pretty fine with all the criticisms. I knew what we were doing, and I'm proud of it. So that helps a lot!"