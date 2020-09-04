You Can Buy A Motorized Iron Man Helmet And It's Amazing

✖

You can now buy a motorized version of Iron Man’s helmet and it’s pretty amazing in action. JoeToys is selling the impressive costume headwear on their online store. Marvel fans are loving the videos they’ve been posting on their Instagram account of the helmets. Other comic book fans will be interested to know there’s some DC work that they’ve done in the past as well. For a lot of convention goers, this year has been a downer for a variety of reasons. Many have resolved that next year’s con season will see them pull off their most intricate looks yet. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a couple of people rocking the JoeToys lids on a convention floor near you. There are a couple of different variations available. But, if you’re looking for that mid-MCU feel, then this just makes a ton of sense.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Weta Digital’s Matt Aitken about supervising on Iron Man’s look in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Getting the nano-particle armor to look and seem like a real thing was a tall task for the VFX team.

"Here in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he's got the Bleeding Edge nano-tech that he's developed," Aitken remembers. " And that's about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit. We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences."

JoeToys describes their business, “Our task is to build suits of armors designed from movies ,comic books and video games. The history can be tracked back to 2013 when there was only Joe who was making Iron Man suits. Iron man suits are always the most popular item, which pushed us forward to research various technologies in the past years. Thanks to our customers' reviews and precious suggestions, we can now serve them better by diversify the methods and materials to meet different needs.

