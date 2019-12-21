Marvel Fan Builds Iron Man Mark 85 Entirely With 3D Printer

Marvel fans are still sad about the loss of Iron Man in Avenger: Endgame. One man has made his own Mark 85 armor with a 3D printer. Frankly Built put together this stunning rendition and then painted it white. Instagram users are absolutely wowed by what you can accomplish with a 3D printer and some creativity. There will be a whole bunch of people watching the progress from afar and the finished product will be even more amazing when it’s finished.

Weta Digital helped bring Stark’s layered nano-tech armor and rendered the third-act Endgame battle where we saw everything the armor can do. Comicbook.com recently had the chance to speak with Weta’s visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken. Aitken laid out all the details that helped construct the last iteration of the Iron Man armor.

“Here in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he’s got the Bleeding Edge nano-tech that he’s developed,” Aitken remembers. ” And that’s about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit. We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences.”

All those human systems played a huge role, then Aitken described the massive third act bout between Stark and the Mad Titan.

“There’s the fight with Thanos towards the start of the third act, where he’s generating a device we called the Lightning Refocuser,” Aitken says. “Something that is able to capture Thor’s lightning energy and then convert it into like a super blast of Iron Man repulsor energy, which he uses to attack Thanos. So that was nanotech and we got to contribute to the design of that particular manifestation of the suit’s tech.”