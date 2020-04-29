Stars and Fans Mourn the Loss of Irrfan Khan

The world woke up Wednesday morning to the sad news that beloved Indian actor Irrfan Khan had died at just 53 years of age. The Bollywood star died from a medical complication that arose from a colon infection, which stemmed from a neuroendocrine tumor that Khan was diagnosed with in 2018. At the time of his passing, Khan was surrounded by his loved ones. News of his passing broke in the early hours of the morning, so most folks in the United States didn't find out until they got up to start their day.

"'I trust, I have surrendered', these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen," read a statement from Khan's publicist after his passing. "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.'"

Following the news of Khan's death, fans from around the world, as well as other stars and filmmakers in Hollywood, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the beloved figure.