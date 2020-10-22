It's Back To The Future Day, And Fans Are Reflecting On If Marty Had Traveled To 2020
Today marked five years since Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) traveled to the "future" in Back to the Future Part II, and fans are always excited to talk about that. Of course, now that 2020 has turned into one of the most exhausting, stressful, deadly, and depressing years in recent memory, a lot of the conversation centers around the fact that Doc and Marty have to be pretty grateful they didn't move just five more years ahead. That may have been a meme going all the way back to April or May, but today everyone was on board.
Some have been hilarious, some have been thoughtful, some have been strange. But it's been fun to scroll through the Back to the Future Day tweets and have a little fun with these, and take our minds off things for a little while.
You can see some of our favorite tweets about the topic below.
Compare and contrast
prevnext
2015 in back to the future: flying cars, flying skateboards, jaws 19, cooking pizza in 2 seconds
2020 in real life: standing next to someone less than 6 feet apart can kill you— iᗷᗪᗯᖇ (@iBDWR) October 21, 2020
Stating the obvious
prevnext
“Very important Marty you must avoid 2020! The result of you going there could be catastrophic! The only good thing that happens is... ...Great Scott Marty! The jailbreak community makes a come back at the end of 2019 into 2020! This is beginning of the future!” #BTTFDAY— The Jailbreak Hub (@thejailbreakhub) October 21, 2020
Where IS my flying car?
prevnext
Backin up into 2020... Happy Back to the Future day, tweets! pic.twitter.com/db1nuPHVuh— Marino Marte (@mnm101) October 21, 2020
What it looks like now
prevnext
Happy Back to the Future Day! Yes, October 21st 2015 (five years ago today) was the day Marty & Doc went to the future. Glad it wasn’t 2020! This is the actual California location of the Burger King at Doc’s workshop.#bttf #futureday #backtothefuture #80s #filminglocation pic.twitter.com/gBwvdZzWLG— RouteTrip USA 🇬🇧 ✈️ 🇺🇸 (@RouteTripUSA) October 21, 2020
Biff's world
prevnext
2020 is just like Back to the Future 2: Trump is living out Biff's world. #StevenSpielberg #backtothefuture #michaeljfox #christopherlloyd #thomasfwilson— 24th century guy (@BigBaldHeadTX) October 21, 2020
A sequel pitch
prevnext
Back to the Future 4: Marty's grandson needs to go back to 2020 to stop Trump from getting reelected. It ends up taking a pandemic, murder hornets, fires and losing RBG to get it done. Discuss. #backtothefuture #vote cc: @realmikefox @docbrownlloyd @amblin— Chelsey Susin Kantor (@chelseythinks) October 21, 2020
Consensus here
prevnext
It’s Back to the Future Day, and can we all agree that whatever he does, Marty should NOT come to 2020? #ShaunaSmith #TheSmithTeam #ColoShaunaSmith #ColoSmithTeam #BackToTheFutureDay #BackToTheFuture #RealEstate #Colorado #ColoradoRealEstate #HouseBuying pic.twitter.com/tdtblDDSVx— Shauna Smith (@theshaunasmith) October 21, 2020
More sequel ideas
prevnext
If 2020 doesn't have a scene where George McFly punches the Trump character out cold, I'm done with Back to the Future sequels...— Forlath Grey (@forlath) October 21, 2020
Already a trash fire
prevnext
Happy Back To The Future Day. When you come back, don’t forget to destroy the Sports Almanac. We don’t need any Biff timeline shenanigans! 2020 is already a trash fire. #BackToTheFutureDay pic.twitter.com/AdcUMyqAdV— Wyn Make Boo! 👻 (@HeidiHanson) October 21, 2020
A little warning might have been nice
prev
Happy Back to the Future Day. Marty should’ve went a little further ahead than 2015 to show us how GREEAAAAT the year 2020 was going to be! https://t.co/CGaH3QTAzh— Jimmy Shane (@JimmyShane) October 21, 2020