It's Back To The Future Day, And Fans Are Reflecting On If Marty Had Traveled To 2020

Today marked five years since Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) traveled to the "future" in Back to the Future Part II, and fans are always excited to talk about that. Of course, now that 2020 has turned into one of the most exhausting, stressful, deadly, and depressing years in recent memory, a lot of the conversation centers around the fact that Doc and Marty have to be pretty grateful they didn't move just five more years ahead. That may have been a meme going all the way back to April or May, but today everyone was on board.

Some have been hilarious, some have been thoughtful, some have been strange. But it's been fun to scroll through the Back to the Future Day tweets and have a little fun with these, and take our minds off things for a little while.

You can see some of our favorite tweets about the topic below.