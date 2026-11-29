There are very few actors who can keep streaming audiences coming back to the same movie time and time again, but Jason Statham is one of the best at it. He is also quite good at spinning out an over-the-top action yarn, which is exactly the kind of movie that people looking for a quick way to blast through a couple of hours are always happy to click on – especially if it is on free streaming. For that reason, you need to get your car in gear, suit up, and go all guns blazing if you want to catch a classic piece of Statham before it leaves Tubi on December 1. Once again tapping into his usual brand of uncomplicated 80s throwback action romp, Mechanic Resurrection is a 98-minute thrill ride that doesn’t let logic or common sense get in the way of mindless violence and a lot of that glorious Statham goodness, and it is well worth catching while if you can.

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In this sequel to The Mechanic, Statham’s remake of a 1972 Charles Bronson thriller, the Brit once again plays Arthur Bishop, an assassin who has a particular set of skills (sorry Liam Neeson) that allow him to make his kills look like accidents. When the movie opens, Bishop is looking to get away from his life as an assassin and settle down for something quieter and a little less dangerous. Naturally, that kind of thing doesn’t make good television, and that means Bishop is soon pulled back into the life he tried to leave behind when an old adversary steals the girl he loves (played by Jessica Alba). As Bishop sets out to take down three people in order to save her, he is soon turning the tables on those who have been pulling his strings…you know the rest.

Mechanic Resurrection Was Panned by Critics but was Still a Hit

Like many movies by some of the world’s most priminent and prolific action stars, the results of their work don’t always get the kind of glowing reviews that many would hope for. Mechanic Resurrection was no different, and endured a firing squad of negative comments from critics who gave it a grudging 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes, labeling it generic, bland, same old same old. Yet, the 54% audience score was also a little on the harsh side, because let’s face it, no one is going into a Jason Statham-led action movie without knowing exactly what they are going to get from it. That is why, despite the reactions, the movie almost doubled the box office of its predecessor with a $125 million global haul.

That was only the half of the story of its success, though, as in the last decade, both The Mechanic and Mechanic Resurrection have become guaranteed streaming hits every time they shift to a new platform. In recent years, movies have been judged as much on their performance on streaming as much as their theatrical box office results. As one of the most bankable stars guaranteed streaming success, Statham has been putting out several movies a year which means there is always something new out there, such as his recent hits like The Beekeeper and new movie Mutiny. Yet it is always hard to beat something familiar when you just want to pass the time, and that is what leads many viewers back to movies like the Mechanic franchise. Whether you have seen the movies or not, you have only a few days to catch Mechanic Resurrection before it finds itself being taken out by the constant rotating library of Tubi on December 1.

What is your go-to Jason Statham movie? Let us know in the comments.