Jackass 4 2021 Release Date Delayed

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many studios have had to postpone and rearrange their 2020 slates, but changes have also been felt in their 2021 lineups, which are now shifting to accommodate some of the 2020 films. Paramount Pictures is no different from other studios, and they've shifted a number of films to different dates, including A Quiet Place 2 and Top Gun: Maverick. Variety revealed that they've also bumped back the next entry in its popular Jackass franchise, Jackass 4, which is moving from its original release date of March 5th, 2021 to July 2nd, 2021.

No reason was given for the move, though it is most likely just due to the push of other films in 2020. A Quiet Place 2 was supposed to release on March 20th, but it ended up being delayed until September 4th. Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 26th, but now finds itself hitting theaters on December 23rd.

Now, the landscape regarding Hollywood and theaters is constantly shifting and changing due to the coronavirus, so these dates aren't set in stone. That said, that's why many studios have tried to get later timeslots in the year as opposed to just pushing things to June or July. August and September are not as populated as they normally are either, with many studios looking to October and beyond as a goal point.

As for Jackass, the previous three films have been a box office goldmine for Paramount. The first Jackass film only cost 5 million to make but brought in over $79 million, while Jackass: Number Two cost $11 million but brought in over $85 million. Jackass 3D cost $20 million but brought in the franchise's best numbers with a total of $171 million. Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa cost $15 million but returned big with $160 million.

Hopes are high that Jackass 4 can deliver a similar low budget to box office success ratio, as every studio could use a few hits at the box office to help get over the big gap in releases.

Are you excited for Jackass 4? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.