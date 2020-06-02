Jackass 4: Shaq Wants to Box Johnny Knoxville in New Movie

✖

Though filming on the movie has been postponed, with the film's release date also pushed back, Jackass 4 is still a go at Paramount Pictures. An unexpected person wants to get in on the action for the next movie as Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in appearing in the new film. While appearing on the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, Shaq told the Jackass co-star that he wants to appear and even had an idea for what he could contribute, saying: "I want to box Johnny Knoxville, because I remember when he boxed Butterbean." Steve-O was receptive to the idea saying: "I'm sure that we would be honored and absolutely love it" and insisting he would bring the idea to their director and to Knoxville himself.

For those unaware, heavyweight boxer Eric "Butterbean" Esch boxed Johnny Knoxville for 2002's Jackass: The Movie in a sketch called "Department Store Boxing." As the name implies, the pair went into an unsuspecting store during its open hours, complete with a ring girl and referee, and took part in a boxing match amidst the shelves and aisles. As one might expect given the size disparity between Butterbean and Knoxville, things didn't go well for the Tennessee born stuntman.

The outcome saw Knoxville on the floor making a snoring-like sound after being picked up by crew members. In an interview with Vanity Fair years later recounting the injuries of his career, Knoxville revealed that his doctor told him the sound was a result of him trying to swallow his own tongue. In true Knoxville fashion, after receiving medical help from the incident he asked the hilarious question: "Is Butterbean okay?"

It's worth pointing out that Shaq previously did appear on an episode of Jackass when it was still on television, though only for a few seconds. We can only imagine the damage that Shaq could do to Knoxville considering the one foot height difference between the two.

After the finality of Jackass 3D, the announcement of the fourth Jackass movie was a major surprise for fans of the gross-out series. In the long run it's not too surprising though as all of the films have been a major success for the studio at the box office. The first Jackass film only cost $5 million to make but brought in over $79 million worldwide, while Jackass: Number Two cost $11 million and brought in over $84 million. Jackass 3D cost $20 million but brought in the franchise's best numbers with a total of $171 million globally. The last entry, Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa, was produced for $15 million but returned big with $160 million.

Jackass 4 is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 2nd, 2021.

