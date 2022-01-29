Jackass Forever Stars Reveal If They’d Return For More Movies

It’s been over ten years since Jackass 3D hit theaters and fans of the Jackass crew thought the third installment might be the last. Thankfully, Johnny Knoxville along with most of the original Jackass stars have finally returned for Jackass Forever, which is being released next week. Jackass first began back in 2000 as an MTV series, which means the guys known for pulling pranks and partaking in dangerous stunts are reaching their 50s, but that’s not slowing them down. In fact, ComicBook.com recently spoke with Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, Dave England, and Ehren McGhehey about the possibility of making more Jackass, and they all seem open to continuing.

“I hope so,” Pontius replied when asked if there will be more Jackass. “If the world needs it, we’ll bring it.” Wee Man echoed that sentiment, “We’ll bring it.”

“Oh, another one? Another like, a hundred,” England joked. McGhehey added, “We just got asked how many more that we might make in the year of 2063, by then…”

“Well, we could. I don’t know if we will. It’s possible. But who knows if we will,” Knoxville shared.

ComicBook.com also spoke with the Jackass newcomers, and they’re all open to continuing the series if the original stars retire.

“Yes,” Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Jasper all replied together when asked if they were ready to take up the mantle. “Hell yeah! Let’s do it,” Wolfson added. “We were born ready,” Poopies chimed in. “Hopefully we last forever.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Jackass Forever here: “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

The question of another Jackass movie might still be up in the air, but fans can look forward to the eventual release of Jackass 4.5

“I don’t know when it comes out, but it’s good, man. There is one and it’s coming,” director Jeff Tremaine tols ComicBook.com. “It’s really strong,” Knoxville added.” Tremaine continued, “Yeah … because it sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5‘s this good, that means the movie’s really good, at least in our minds.”

Jackass Forever hits theaters on February 4th.