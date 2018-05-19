Jackie Chan’s ‘Bleeding Steel’ Trailer Released

Jackie Chan’s Bleeding Steel movie has had its first trailer released online.

In an action-packed drama reminiscent of ’80s techno-sci-fi thrillers, Jackie Chan stars as Lin, a police inspector in modern Hong Kong. While tracking down a deranged, mecha-enhanced villain, Lin discovers that a geneticist’s lost bio-chemical invention has been surgically implanted into his missing daughter. With the help of a young hacker, Lin connects the dots between the device that haunts his daughter, his enemy’s sinister army, and a strange cultural phenomenon called “Bleeding Steel.”

Starring alongside Chan will be Callan Mulvey, Tess Haubrich, Na-Na OuYang, Damien Garvey, Show Lo, and Kim Gyngell. Bleeding Steel is directed by Leo Zhang and written by Siewei Cui and Erica Xia-Hou.

Chan is best known for his work in the three Rush Hour films, which may or may spawn a fourth in the future. He has also appeared in the titles Shanghai Noon, The Foreigner, Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid, and The Tuxedo. In addition to Bleeding Steel, his upcoming release schedule includes The Karate Kid 2, Shanghai Dawn, Wish Dragon, Viy 2: Journey to China, and Five Against a Bullet.

Bleeding Steel is an action thriller featuring memorable battle sequences with martial arts legend Jackie Chan. The film will be released in theaters and on demand by Lionsgate Premiere on July 6th, 2018.