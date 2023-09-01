Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Reboot Gets Official Rating

Amazon Prime Video is preparing to release their upcoming Road House reboot that will star Jake Gyllenhaal and many other notable actors. The original Road House was made famous by the legendary Patrick Swayze back in 1989 and was directed by Rowdy Herrington. Road House currently doesn't have a release date, but we finally know what the film will be rated.

What will the Road House Reboot be Rated?

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming Road House reboot besides its cast and a few other things, but now the films rating has been revealed. According to the MPAA's Filmratings.com, Road House will be "Rated R for violence throughout, pervasive language, and some nudity."

Who will star in the Road House Reboot?

Alongside Gyllenhaal the Road House reeboot will star Billy Magnussen (The Many Saints of Newark), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (The Terminal List), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), Bob Menery (Billions), and UFC champion Conor McGregor in his acting debut.

Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) & Charles Mondry (Doc Savage) penned the reboot. Joel Silver, whose credits include the original Road House as well as Lethal Weapon and Predator, is producing via his Silver Pictures; JJ Hook (6 Underground, The Lost City), Alison Winter (The Wall, Chaos Walking), and Aaron Auch (Orphan, The Losers) are executive producers.

In 1989's Road House, Swayze plays Dalton, a true gentleman with a degree in philosophy from NYU. He also has a flip side: he's the best bar bouncer in the business. When Dalton's brought in to clean up a popular establishment that becomes particularly rowdy, his calm is put to the test by the town bully. Previously, MGM y announced that they were developing a female-fronted reboot starring UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, but that version was placed on a shelf.

Road House will stream on Amazon Prime Video with a release date that is currently unknown. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Road House and Jake Gyllenhaal as we learn it.

What do you think about the rating for Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House reboot? Are your excited to see it when it finally arrives on the streaming service? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!