James Bond Director Denies Delaying Production to Play Video Games

Bond 25 director Cary Fukunaga is denying rumors he has delayed production on the sequel because he’s preoccupied with his PlayStation 4.

“There’s not a minute on this job that isn’t scheduled, and even during a shoot day, in the hours before call, between takes and setups, and after we wrap there’s always a line of dedicated and hard working department heads hungry to prep our next sequences, no one sleeps on this kind of job. So sure it’s hard, but it’s still the best job in the world and I’d never disrespect the hardest working cast and crew,” Fukunaga published in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of production designer Mark Tildesley.

“We’re all in this together. As for my PS4 relationship, if my [Red Dead Redemption 2] progress is any indication, it’s been stunted at 63% for months and if anyone spoils the end for me before I wrap on B25 I’m going to be pissed.”

The Sun earlier claimed Fukunaga was “several hours” late to a shoot, leaving crew lingering on location as he played video games. The report claimed crew was disgruntled after the delay meant work would carry over into the weekend, including Father’s Day.

“There is real mutiny right now on the set. It’s bad enough that Cary was so late for filming and held everyone up, but then for the crew to be asked to work extra hours to cover it was just the final straw,” a reported source said.

“He turned up three hours late which pissed everyone off. There was a big bust up because they’re so behind. Many said they were not willing to give up their Father’s Day in return for this film. It’s just doomed.”

Filming was suspended mid-May when James Bond star Daniel Craig suffered an ankle injury. On June 16, the 007 social media account published a photo capturing Craig during gym training as he readied himself for a return to set.

Bond 25 is dated April 8, 2020.