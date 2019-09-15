James Bond: No Time to Die Set Photos Reveal Explosive Spoilers

Fans are eager to see where the James Bond franchise goes next in No Time to Die, the 25th film in the series thus far. If a new series of set photos are any indication, the film will have a pretty shattering narrative in store. Express recently debuted a series of photos from No Time to Die‘s set, which show Daniel Craig‘s James Bond standing at a gravestone that quickly gets blown up.

While there’s no telling exactly whose grave Bond is standing in front of, the report speculates that it could be either Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci) or Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), as previous rumors have indicated that the explosion is soon after Bond “pays tribute to an old flame”. It’s also particularly interesting that these photos have begun to circulate after amateur videos from the No Time to Die set were reportedly removed from Twitter by MGM.

No Time to Die will see Craig once again reprise his role as the iconic superspy, potentially for the last time. The film will follow Bond as he has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Rami Malek.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the script, explained in a previous interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“I just want to make sure that when they get those pages through, that Lashana, Léa and Ana open them and go, ‘I can’t wait to do that.’” Waller-Bridge revealed. “As an actress, I very rarely had that feeling early in my career. That brings me much pleasure, knowing that I’m giving that to an actress.”

“When I saw his Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I really loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I was really excited about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I’m writing the script.”

No Time to Die is expected to debut on April 8, 2020.