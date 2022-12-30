James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit

Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Rahalarts created a design that imagines the Superman actor as the next James Bond. In the fan art we see Cavill getting 007's classic look equipped with sunglasses and it really fits him. While Cavill hasn't been rumored to play the role, he definitely is wanted by fans worldwide. You can check out the James Bond fan art below!

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios in November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!