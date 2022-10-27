James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale

Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.

"They told me I was close.They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I've been told, it was just down to me and Daniel (Craig), and I was the younger option," the Man of Steel star said. "They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel.I probably wasn't ready at the time. I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I'm happy they made that choice. It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave a boost to my career. That was the key element of it. I was getting a lot of auditions, which I went to, which went really, really well."

Idris Elba is also a fan favorite for the role but he's been pretty apprehensive about playing the iconic character. The actor previously appeared on Jemele Hill's Is Unbothered, where he revealed that he doesn't know anything about the James Bond role.

"I have no more answers for it. I just tell people 'aw, don't ask me that.' Because a lot of times it's really lazy journalism," Elba explained. "And people try to use it as clickbait like 'what's he gonna say this time?' I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I'll give them some philosophy on why I don't want to do it or why it's a rumor. But most times now I tend not to talk about it."

Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli previously told Deadline that there's no front runner yet, because no one is in the running. They're still very early in scripting out the next 007 iteration. Besides the fact that they only want men playing the character, there are a ton of avenues for the team to explore.

"Nobody's in the running," Broccoli recently said about the next Bond star. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

