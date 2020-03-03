James Bond Fans Want No Time to Die to Delay Release Date After Coronavirus Concerns

The COVID-19 coronavirus has begun to have a surprising impact on popular culture, with health concerns leading to the restriction of conventions, movie premieres, and other large public gatherings. No Time to Die, the latest entry in the James Bond franchise, has been one of the latest properties to suffer a setback, with the film already canceling its publicity tour in China, South Korea, and Japan, as well as postponing its release in Hong Kong. While No Time to Die still remains one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year, a core part of the Bond fandom is asking for health to take priority. The moderators of MI6-HQ, the biggest fan blog dedicated to the James Bond franchise, have penned an open letter to the film’s producers and distributors, asking to delay the film until the summer.

“With a month to go before No Time To Die opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States,” the statement reads in part. “Today, Washington declared a state of emergency. There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, ‘How safe do you feel?’ Publicity tours for 007 in China, South Korea, and Japan have already been canceled. The release in Hong Kong was pushed to April 30th. These are sensible actions that should be applauded.”

“Delay the release of No Time To Die until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control,” the statement continues. “It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”

No Time to Die, which is confirmed to be Daniel Craig’s last outing in the iconic role, will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die is currently set to be released on April 10th.