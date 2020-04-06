James Bond: No Time to Die Director Confirms Film Was Finished Before Coronavirus Delay

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the entertainment industry, with many of this year’s blockbusters being delayed or postponed indefinitely due to closures of theaters and efforts to encourage social distancing. One of the first big films that was affected by this was the James Bond entry No Time to Die, which moved its release date from April to November. While some films will presumably use their later release dates to improve certain things, it sounds like that won’t be the case with No Time to Die. The film’s director, Cary Fukunaga, recently took to Instagram to reveal that the film was already cut together before the coronavirus shutdowns became widespread.

Cary Fukunaga talks about tinkering with #notimetodie between now and release and whether the film is done: https://t.co/rhgixzSDH8 pic.twitter.com/anruJfukJE — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) April 5, 2020

While Fukunaga confirms that more time to edit No Time to Die “would have been lovely”, he reassured that “the movie is great as it is”. Given how close we are to the film’s initial release date of April 10th, it’s understandable that post-production and editing would have needed to have been done some time before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Time to Die was one of the first blockbusters to shift its release date due to the pandemic, in part as a result of an open letter from the popular Bond fansite MI6-HQ.

“Delay the release of No Time To Die until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control,” the statement reads in part. “It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”

No Time to Die, which is confirmed to be Daniel Craig’s last outing in the iconic role, will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

Are you excited to see No Time to Die when it eventually releases in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

No Time to Die will now be released on November 25th.