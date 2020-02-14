James Bond: Billie Eilish Releases No Time to Die Theme Song

One of the most highly-anticipated new releases of 2020 is definitely No Time to Die, the twenty-fifth (and final, for Daniel Craig) entry in the James Bond franchise. The film is giving fans quite a lot of reason to be exciting, including the news that pop superstar Billie Eilish would be recording the theme song. If you were waiting to see if “No Time to Die” would break the Internet, you now have your answer. On Thursday, Eilish’s track was officially released on various music streaming platforms, with a small snippet of the song being teased on Twitter.

“No Time To Die” by @billieeilish – the theme song for the 25th James Bond film is OUT NOW. Billie will perform the song at the 2020 @BRITs on 18 Feb accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmer and @Johnny_Marr #NoTimeToDie #Bond25 https://t.co/9myEfUVLsi pic.twitter.com/XVBPUbKYvk — James Bond (@007) February 14, 2020

Eilish was first announced to be involved with the No Time to Die theme song last month, making the eighteen-year-old singer the youngest person to write and perform a Bond theme.

“I guess it’s a ballad,” Eilish confirmed to Access Hollywood during the Oscars red carpet last weekend.

Eilish being brought on the No Time to Die theme definitely ties in with the film’s modern goals and sensibility, with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge helping co-write the film’s script.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Waller-Bridge explained in a previous interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“When I saw his Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I really loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I was really excited about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I’m writing the script.”

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die is set to be released on April 10th.