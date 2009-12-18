James Cameron Promises Avatar: The Way of Water Will Have "The Most Immersive 3D Available"

✖

Avatar: The Way of Water has been a decade in the making. After the first film became the highest grossing film of all time, you'd assume that James Cameron and 20th Century Studios would have fast-tracked a sequel, but instead they took their time. Earlier today, those in attendance at Disney's CinemaCon panel got to view the first teaser trailer for the Avatar sequel. Cameron greeted those in attendance and promised that the film would have "the most immersive 3D available."

"Hi, everybody. I'm beaming in from Wellington, New Zealand, where we're hard at work putting the final touches on Avatar two," Cameron said. "I want to start out by saying I know it's been rough on the exhibition community these last two years. I've been making movies for 40 years, and I've never seen anything like this, not even close to threatening the business that I've dedicated my life to. I just want you to hear it from me that John and I are here to work with you. You're our partners and the best way we can do that is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema. With the first Avatar we set out to push the limits of the big screen with the new avatar films. We're pushing those limits even further, with 3d with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects"

"But it's not just the technical while I'm making a movie. It's working with the actors that I find the most rewarding and it's been an amazing adventure to explore Pandora again with our friends. So we settled on Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Steven Leg, not to mention our new cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and this incredible group of extremely talented teenagers, all of whom quickly distinguished themselves in their roles. We wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot was designed for the biggest screen, the highest resolution, and the most immersive 3d available. We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do. I think we pulled it off. I hope we pulled it off. I hope when you see the film in December that you will agree." The director added.

Earlier today, the studio officially revealed that the title for the Avatar sequel would be Avatar: The Way of Water. The film is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

