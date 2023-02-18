James Gunn Clarifies DCU Superman and Batman Age Range

James Gunn and Peter Safran recently revealed their new DC Studios slate that included a bunch of new projects. Included in those projects were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing and even a Green Lantern series titled Lanterns. Superman: Legacy is probably the most interesting of the bunch because not only is Gunn writing the film, both he and Safran hope for him to direct, but it's still up in the air. The idea was to have a younger actor than Henry Cavill in the role and fans assumed they meant an actor in his twenties, which led to a bunch of ridiculous fan castings. Fans also thought that would mean that Batman would be a few years older than that. Gunn was responding to fans on Twitter in which he clarified how old his Superman and Batman will be.

"Yeah but people are speculating about both ages," Gunn responded on Twitter. "All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

Yeah but people are speculating about both ages. All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 17, 2023

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

