James Gunn Confirms Man of Tomorrow Filming Wrap, and Nicholas Hoult Had a Hilarious Celebration

The original plans for the DCU came with a huge amount of potential movies and TV shows that would make up this brand new cinematic universe. That said, even as many of those projects have been released in the years since, all hinged on one thing working: James Gunn’s Superman reboot. If the 2025 revival of the DC Comics character didn’t work, and didn’t get audiences excited about a new version of this universe, it would all be for naught and likely dead in the water. As we know, Superman was a success, the tenth highest-grossing movie of the year with over $600 million at the global box office. The results were clear, and the best part was DC wasted no time moving ahead on a sequel.

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Though technically not titled “Superman 2,” DC Studios was quick to confirm that David Corenswet’s Man of Steel wouldn’t be on the sidelines for long, with a follow-up movie titled Man of Tomorrow quickly confirmed. Production on the upcoming Superman sequel has been ongoing all summer, and now Gunn has taken to social media to confirm that principal photography on the movie has officially wrapped. “That’s a wrap on principal photography for Man of Tomorrow,” Gunn wrote on Threads. “Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew.”

Man of Tomorrow Wraps Filming Ahead of 2027 Release

Gunn’s confirmation of the end of filming came with two images as well, one with him and all of his behind-the-scenes collaborators, whom he dubbed “The brain trust (except Brian) around video village during the whole shoot,” that he noted, “make making movies fun.” The other image is certainly a funny one, though, with Gunn posting a photo of star Nicholas Hoult having jumped into a lake while still in costume after the last shot of the film was completed.

Given what we already know about Man of Tomorrow – that the film will clearly force Lex Luthor and Superman to team up in some way and that Hoult’s take on the character will finally wear his power armor – it’s no surprise that the actor was around for the final day of filming. One question we do have, though, about the fact that the last day was being shot around a lake in the middle of nowhere is what the context is.

One potential explanation for this is that maybe, just maybe, this sequence is somehow tied to where DC fans last saw John Cena’s Peacemaker, with the gun-toting vigilante stranded on the alternate planet of Salvation. The crisp wilderness around Hoult certainly harkens to the landscape that Peacemaker was abandoned in last year, but it might also be something of a spoiler for Gunn to reveal that in a set photo.

In addition to David Corenswet back as Superman and Hoult as Lex Luthor, Man of Tomorrow will be bringing back a host of other characters from the 2025 movie, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and plenty more. The film will also see Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart make his big-screen debut, following the first season of Lanterns on HBO Max, with Milly Alcock’s Supergirl and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle also set to appear.

The most important piece of the Man of Tomorrow puzzle, though, is the newcomers, with German actor Lars Eidinger set to appear as the villain Brainiac, making him the first actor to play the iconic Superman villain in a feature film. Also set to appear is Andor star Adria Arjona, with rumors swirling about who her character actually might be, ranging from alien warlord Maxima to Wonder Woman.

Written and directed once again by Gunn, Man of Tomorrow will arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027.