James Gunn Confirms One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Easter Egg, and It's Not Among Us

Marvel Studios and James Gunn finally gave us our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during their CCXP Brazil panel that showcased Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Mandalorian and a bunch of other upcoming Disney releases. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like it'll be the most emotional film in the trilogy, with the teaser trailer hinting at some major events taking place. In the trailer we see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the first look at Lylla, and we even get our first glimpse at the live-action version of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). While the teaser gave us a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it didn't do one thing that many fans believed would happen. Fans who have seen the trailer seem to think that the moment where the Guardians wear these multicolored astronaut suits, that the film is referencing the hit game Among Us but it appears that that isn't so.

A fan reached out to Gunn on Twitter asking him if the different colored astronaut suits were a reference to Among Us, and the director gave a short and sweet "no". Alongside Gunn's no was an image from 2001: A Space Odyssey, which basically means that that scene is homaging the legendary Stanley Kubrick film. You can check out his tweet below.

What is James Gunn Doing Next?

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

