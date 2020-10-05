James Gunn Explains Why Star-Lord Has a Major Change in Guardians of the Galaxy

✖

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the creatives and filmmakers behind the franchise try to pay tribute to the Marvel source material it draws upon for its tentpole features. Sometimes, however, certain liberties have to be taken to adhere to a more cohesive storytelling process for cinema. At is turns out, that was the case when it comes to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his comic-accurate weaponry — the element guns.

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter Sunday morning, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn revealed Quill doesn't have his element gun in the films because they can only shove so much science-fiction worldbuilding into one movie.

"An audience can only take so much new science fiction stuff explain to them in a two-hour film," Gunn tweeted. "Elegance is always my number one priority in storytelling and the element guns, which I love in the comics, would add one new weird thing too many."

An audience can only take so much new science fiction stuff explained to them in a two-hour film. Elegance is always my number one priority in storytelling and the element guns, which I love in the comics, would add one new weird thing too many. https://t.co/zGvY5hkNrb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2020

The element guns in the comics draw power from the four elements — earth, air, water, and fire. In the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series that previously aired on DisneyXD, Quill's weapons followed a similar set-up, adding the stipulation that only royals of the Spartaxian bloodline could use them. While they look virtually identical in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they're only used as regular blasters.

Though he's currently in post-production on The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers, Gunn is also set to return to Marvel Studios for at least one more go-around with the Guardians franchise with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to Gunn, he won't start pre-production work on the third Guardians until The Suicide Squad is entirely complete and in the can.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. The first two Guardians of the Galaxy flicks are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think will end up being the big bad of Guardians 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!