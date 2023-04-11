James Gunn Reveals New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo With Marvel's Newest Siblings

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big project, Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits theaters next month. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final film that James Gunn will do for the studio, and it is also expected to be the final film for the cast. All of the original cast is set to return, with Gamora (Zoe Saldana) coming back from the dead. We will also see characters like Cosmo (Maria Balakova) and the villainous High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who will be the film's main antagonists. It seems as if Gunn is excited for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that he's released a new image showing off the new Marvel Studios siblings Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

You can check out the image below.

You find friends where you least expect them. @PomKlementieff & @prattprattpratt monkeying around on the set of #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/eD2NYeUCJh — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 11, 2023

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

What is director James Gunn Doing Next?

James Gunn is officially announced that he is directing the next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy which will hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. Gunn and Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last year and when the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

