Guardians of the Galaxy Director on the Most Difficult Part of Filmmaking

✖

If you follow James Gunn on any social media platform, you know by now he's one of the most accessible filmmakers in Hollywood. Since directing Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, the St. Louis native has made it a point to interact with fans through social media and occasional fan Q&A's on Instagram and Twitter. The latest such event Gunn did took place on a drive back from Yellowstone Saturday afternoon, primarily answering fan questions about the Guardians franchise and The Suicide Squad. Gunn also managed to set some time aside to answer professional questions from a few fans about the art of filmmaking, including speaking about the moments he thinks are most difficult in the craft.

According to the director, the stress immediately prior to a film's first stress screening is the most difficult part of the filmmaking process. Following in at a close second are the hours involved in the industry, days which Gunn says can clock in at 15 or 16 hours a day.

Later on in the Q&A chain, Gunn dove into his background a little bit more, revealing he sold his childhood comic book collection to help fund his initial move out to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film. He then broke down his working habits in what he calls his young adulthood, saying he worked 12 hour days for two decades to get to where he is today.

"I did not have a regular young adulthood like most people. I worked 12 or more hours a day nearly every day during my 20's and 30's. My back and hands are a mess, not from manual labor, but from typing," the filmmaker told fans. "I couldn't keep a relationship or start a family because I knew other talented people were out there who wanted to be successful and I was competing with them so I didn't do much else or think about much else for a long long time. I still don't have much free time and work seven days a week, but I've learned to let go a bit more and enjoy things other than work and competition."

What's your favorite Gunn movie? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by joining the conversation on Twitter (@AdamBarnhardt)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.