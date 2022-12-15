James Gunn's Superman Movie Won't Be an Origin Story

Warner Bros. Discovery has been really sporadic on the DC Comics front ever since they were hunting for a Kevin Feige-type leader to head their DC Studios arm. Now that we know James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to become the new co-CEO's of DC Studios things are starting to become a bit clearer. Last week it was announced that Wonder Woman 3 would be scrapped because it didn't fit in line with Gunn and Safran's plans, and now some new information has come to light. Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that he's writing a Superman movie that will not star Henry Cavill and will do use on the characters early days. The Hollywood Reporter reported on the news and gave fans the tid bit that while the film will focus on Superman's earlier years, it will not be an origin story. In fact, it will focus on when Clark Kent first moves to Metropolis from Smallville and becomes a reporter at The Daily Planet.

"Among those on the slate is Superman," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job. With the news that Gunn is writing a new Superman movie with a new actor in the leading role, Cavill took to Instagram to comment on exiting the role.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

