James Gunn's DCU Reportedly Has No Plans for Major DC Hero

James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios while it was in a pretty fractured state and they're beginning to put the pieces back together. Gunn revealed that he's writing a Superman movie that will focus on the characters early years and will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. It was also revealed that Patty Jenkins had exited the directors chair for Wonder Woman 3, but it was pretty messy. Jenkins took to Twitter a few days later to explain the situation and thank fans for supporting her run. Now, it seems that Gunn and Safran will not include Wonder Woman in their upcoming slate of DC Studios films. In a new report from Variety, it was revealed that not only will the slate not feature Cavill as Superman, the Amazonian Princess will not be involved with the slate.

"As 2023 kicks off, DC bosses Gunn and Safran continue to sift through the rubble," the trade continues. "And will soon reveal their three-year interconnected vision for the cinematic universe, which won't include Cavill's Superman or Wonder Woman at all."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

