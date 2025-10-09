James Gunn’s Only Horror Movie Returns to Streaming (But Just for a Limited Time)

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in the movie and TV industries today, having carved out a lane in the comic book adaptation space for his emotional, character-driven stories and wild sense of humor. With his background at Troma, it’s not surprising that all of his films have some sort of tie to or influence from the realm of horror movies. What is surprising, however, is that Gunn has only directed a single outright horror film in his career.

Gunn’s first feature film was Silther, released back in 2006, and it was a gnarly, gooey adventure that pulls from titles like The Blob and The Thing. Slither has bounced around to different streaming services over the years, and has been missing from those services of late, but popped back up on Peacock at the start of October.

With Superman one of the biggest movies on HBO Max right now, and Peacemaker preparing for its highly anticipated Season 2 finale, Gunn is all over entertainment news right now, making it a perfect time to watch the film that launched his directing career.

That said, if you plant to check out Slither now that it’s available on Peacock, you only have a short time to do so.

Slither Streaming for a Limited Time

Peacock added Slither to its streaming lineup on October 1st, but it was never going to be available on that service for an extended period of time. As soon as it arrived on Peacock, Slither brought news that it was also leaving the service in the near future.

Slither is scheduled to leave Peacock’s lineup at the end of October, making it available to stream there for just a single month. While that can certainly be frustrating for movie fans, there couldn’t be a better month for Slither to be around to watch.

This one-month streaming scenario is something we’ve seen a lot more of in recent years, as streaming contracts are continuously complicated. Movie and shows are often jumping from service to service, and those bursts can definitely be as short as a single month. Just think about how often Universal titles like Jurassic Park or How to Train Your Dragon can flip from Peacock to Netflix and back again.

At this point, there has been no word as to when or where Slither will pop up next in the world of streaming. Newsletters for November haven’t started rolling out just yet, but their arrival over the next couple of weeks will let streaming subscribers know whether or not Slither is going to be available in the near future.