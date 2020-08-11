Lost Actor Launches Fundraiser for Blade Runner Star to Be Honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

✖

James Hong, a prolific actor known for his work in Blade Runner, Big Trouble in Little China, and the Kung-Fu Panda franchise, is one step closer to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lost and Hellboy star Daniel Dae Kim recently launched a campaign for Hong's star, with the hope of raising money to fully fund it. The GoFundMe campaign, which was launched last Wednesday, already met its goal of $55,000 within the span of three days. As Kim tweeted, the money will be used to help apply for Hong's nomination in the spring of next year.

Guys, we did it! Stage 1 is complete. Over 1700 people came together in 3 days to fully fund our campaign to get a #StarForJamesHong. We’ve closed off further donations & now the money goes into an account until we apply for the nomination in the spring. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 9, 2020

"This man epitomizes the term "working actor," and that's not even taking into account all he's done to help further representation for actors of color," the GoFundMe account reads. "Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theater company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few."

"Let's show this man the respect and love his career has merited by getting him a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame! We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years. Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you're reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them."

Now that the money has been raised, Kim and those behind Hong's campaign will submit an application to the Walk of Fame selection committee, which will meet to decide its applicants in June of next year. If Hong's nomination does not make it into the Class of 2022, he can be submitted the next year. As Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez explained, the online fervor and fundraising surrounding Hong's star will not affect whether or not he is chosen.

“We are happy to consider Mr. Hong if he agrees on the nomination in writing,” Martinez explained to Variety. “We don’t endorse GoFundMe petitions because what happens with the funds if the person is not selected? They should have a back-up plan in case that happens. Otherwise, there will be many angry donors wondering where the money they sent will go to. The Walk of Fame stars are sponsored by the nominators and the stars cannot be purchased, which is what the group may be thinking by setting up this petition.”

What do you think of the campaign to get James Hong a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.