James McAvoy Reveals the X-Men Franchise Decision He Thought Was a Mistake, But Admits He Was Wrong

James McAvoy stepped into some pretty big shoes to play Professor Charles Xavier in Fox’s X-Men movie universe. McAvoy was cast as a younger Xavier in the soft reboot film, X-Men: First Class, after Patrick Stewart had created an iconic portrait of the character in the original X-Men trilogy. It was a tall order for McAvoy, as Stewart was as revered in the role of Charles Xavier as he was for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise, but the younger actor pulled it off, earning his place as a centerpiece of the new era of X-Men movies.

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X-Men fans got a real thrill when McAvoy and Stewart both got to play Xavier in the same film. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) saw the original X-Men trilogy characters trying to avert a dark future by stopping an event in the First Class era. But now, over a decade later, James McAvoy is admitting that he didn’t initially believe in that film.

McAvoy was on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. He reflected on how X-Men: Days of Future Past was a pioneer of franchise crossover films that would follow, like Avengers: Infinity War or Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s ironic, since McAvoy didn’t initially back the idea, which he’s fully willing to admit today.

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“The thing with Days of Future Past was it felt like it was one of, maybe not the only one, but it felt like it was right at the beginning of all these mashups of time, and mashups of casts, and mashups of this and that; but actually, really pulled it off brilliantly. I was scared; I was scared going into that movie because we’d gone in such a different tangential direction with First Class. And it was a success, and it was good, and critically and financially did really well, and we all loved being in it,” McAvoy explained. “And then we went to Days of Future Past, and it was, ‘Okay, we’re not doing that anymore; we’re kind of going back to what we did with Bryan in [19]99 and 2000.’ And I was like, ‘Ah… this feels like a misstep.’ But I was wrong, because I think the film’s incredible.”

It also worked him hard, as an actor: “I got more of an acting workout than I think I’ve had in any other movie,” McAvoy once said at a Calgary Expo event. “It was so deep and focused so much on Charles’ story. It was as much of an acting workout as any non comic book movie I’ve ever done.”

X-Men: Days of Future Past has earned a reputation for being one of the best comic book movies of all time. Rightly so, it seamlessly blended the worlds and casts of the original trilogy and First Class reboot, creating a compelling adaptation of the classic comic story that both hardcore and casual fans could appreciate, and delivered arguably the most epic, thrilling, and dramatically powerful X-Men movie of that entire series.

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Best of all, the First Class timeline continued uninterrupted with X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019), which allowed McAvoy and co. to finish their own trilogy (with DoFP counted as a crossover event film). Those last two First Class films saw a steep drop in critical acclaim, fan appreciation, and box office returns, making Days of Future Past look even better by comparison, so it’s good to see McAvoy (finally) come around on this.

You can stream X-Men: Days of Future Past on Disney+.