Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Wonderful Knives Out Fan Art

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram is becoming the best place online for some epic Knives Out content. The actor best known for starring in the Halloween franchise plays Linda Drysdale in Rian Johnson‘s latest whodunnit film, and she’s been championing the movie on social media since awards season began. Curtis has done everything from rocking a Rian Johnson themed shirt to support the movie’s Golden Globe nominations to gifting Johnson a dangerously delicious-looking candle and even making a special post just to praise her co-star, Ana de Armas. This week, she has also posted tons of fan art, presumably in honor of the movie earning an Academy Award nomination last week.

Knives Out was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, and Johnson is going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite).

Check out some of the fan art shared by Curtis below:

While Knives Out rests in a whole different category from Johnson’s previous film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – with one of their few similarities being a cameo from Frank Oz – the two do have a very unique connection. Johnson’s first foray into writing and directing in the Star Wars universe, and the vitriolic backlash to it on social media, apparently influenced Knives Out in a unique way.

“Anyone who’s on Twitter these days, God bless you because it’s rough waters out there, but there’s also wonderful stuff about it. That’s why we’re all still on it I guess,” Johnson told Deadline in November. “That’s one of the things [Knives Out] engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you’re doing on there, someone’s going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let’s put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it.”

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.