Japanese Superhero Movie Lion-Girl Gets Release Date and English-Language Trailer (Exclusive)

Lion-Girl, filmed at the start of the pandemic, is finally getting a domestic home video release.

Cleopatra Entertainment has set the North American and United Kingdom release date for Lion-Girl, a new Japanese superhero movie written and directed by cult film master Kurando Mitsutake (Gun Woman) and based on characters created by Japanese manga legend Go Nagai (Devilman). The film will be released on digital platforms, as well as special edition Home Entertainment Blu-Ray and DVD formats, on November 7. It stars, among others, Swamp Thing actor Derek Mears in a key role.

To coincide with the official release date announcement, Cleopatra has launched a brand-new trailer and a new poster, both unique to the English-speaking territories. The film had its U.S. theatrical premier at the Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood this past August and quickly sold out the screening.

You can see the trailer below.

Shot entirely in Los Angeles during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Lion-Girl was produced in association with Tokyo's TOEI VIDEO and tells the story of survivors of a meteor shower who are left to defend themselves against each other and monsters known as "Anoroc" who hunt and kill human beings for their lifeforce.

Lion-Girl has been making the rounds and gathering strong reviews on the international festival circuit, after its recent international film festival run as an official selection at The Fantastic Film Festival Australia and the Grossmann Fantastic Film Festival (Slovenia).

The film stars Mears (Friday the 13th, Predators), Tori Griffith (Wake Up, Princess of the Row), Damian TooFeek Raven (The Chadwick Journals), David Sakurai (Fantastic Beasts, Alfa), Shelby Lee Parks (Good Trouble), Matt Standley (Fairyland, Don't Tear Yourself Apart) and Joey Iwanaga (Enter the Fat Dragon, Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter).

The special edition Blu-Ray version is chock full of bonus features, such as an exclusive on camera interview with Go Nagai himself, a behind the scenes documentary film about the making of Lion-Girl and as an extra bonus, footage from the Hollywood theatrical premiere that includes a Q&A with Director Kurando Mitsutake and the stars of the film.

The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, and by Shiori Takata, the head of international Film Licensing for the Toei Company, LTD of Japan.