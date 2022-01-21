Jared Leto Says Morbius is the "Perfect" Film for People to Enjoy When Theaters Re-Open

✖

Recently the Sony Pictures release Morbius, a spin-off of the Spider-Man franchise starring Jared Leto as the character from the pages of Marvel comics, retreated from the 2021 release calendar to the first part of 2022. The movie had been scheduled for July of 2020 originally before moving to March 19, 2021 and then recently to October 8, 2021, just days after that delay was made public though the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die set itself on the same date, prompting another movie by Sony who have put the movie on a new date of January 21, 2022. In the end it could be a great move though as a year from now will hopefully see further vaccine rollout and have audiences eager to return.

"I think it's going to be kind of like the perfect, hopefully on the end of COVID, Post-COVID, film for people to enjoy, 'Let's just go to the theater, have some fun, and enjoy a big Hollywood movie,'" Jared Leto told Deadline in a new interview. "Talk about a fun movie. I loved it.... You go from being like this frail person whose at the end of his life to being this incredibly vibrant, healthy person. And then of course things start to change, and there's a price to be paid.

Leto continued, "So that's a lot of fun and there were like these three stages that we go to play with, so I got to wrap up some of what I love to do in one of these huge Marvel characters in this Marvel-Sony movie that had never been on screen before. It's hard to find one that hasn't been on screen before."

Leto stars in the film with Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris. The official description for the film reads:

"One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease."

Michael Keaton is also slated to return in the film as as Adrian Tooms aka Vulture, tying the film into Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Homecoming. It's unclear how these movies will co-exist.