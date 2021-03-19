Morbius Release Date Delayed to October

✖

You'll have to wait a bit longer to see Michael Morbius grace the silver screen. Monday afternoon, Sony announced it is removing Morbius from its March release date. Instead, the Jared Leto vehicle will now enter theaters on October 8th. The movie was initially set to hit theaters last July before being bumped back to March 19th of this year due to the ongoing global pandemic. Now, it will arrive in theaters a full 15 months after its original release date.

"[It's] a Jekyll and Hyde story that's just big and fun, and sometimes is a little scary, which is, I think, different for that genre," Leto previously Variety's Awards Circuit podcast of his role in the feature. "And I'm excited about it. That should be a big, fun popcorn movie."

Morbius the Living Vampire, of course, being a Spider-Man character who hoped to cure his chronic illness with a failed biochemical experiment. Though he first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 as a villain, the character's become an antihero as of late, in the same vein as Venom and The Punisher.

"That's what I was really attracted to. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life," Leto previously told IGN. "He's a guy who's born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he's afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose."

"There's a line in the film where Morbius says that he's been dying his entire life and now feels more alive than ever. I think that sums it up," the actor added. "Here's someone who's been afflicted with this horrendous disease and has had all kinds of challenges and has been in pursuit of this cure. And then all of a sudden has this power and this physical strength, which is all incredible, but there is a flip side to it, as well."

What other Spidey-family characters do you hope to see in live-action at one point or another? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!