Jason Blum Addresses Potential for Insidious/Sinister Crossover

Blumhouse has been the heart of horror for much of the last couple decades, with franchises like The Conjuring, Insidious, and Sinister making big money at the box office and becoming instant audience favorites. With the worlds of Annabelle and The Conjuring always expanding, fans have sometimes wondered about the "shared universe" potential for some of the Blumhouse movies, and producer Jason Blum admitted in a recent interview that it's something he and his team have considered. More specifically, the Sinister and Insidious franchises felt like a good fit for some kind of crossover, leading to some development on a project that never quite got off the ground.

It makes sense to be cautious about these things. While Freddy vs. Jason and Alien vs. Predator were both huge hits, for example, none of those franchises has ever hit those same heights again since. The challenge, Blum explained, was finding a story that made the crossover worth doing.

"I think it would be fun to do, but we have to find the right story," Blum said. "We developed it for a while, like you said, you're right, we did develop it for a while, but we could never come up with a great movie. And I didn't want to make a movie just for the sake of combining the two franchises. I wanted to make a movie that was really good. We never came up with a great idea, but I'm open."

Insidious, which has spawned three other films in its series, centers on a couple whose son slips into what seems like a coma -- but is in fact a kind of astral projection, making him a conduit for demonic activity and essentially allowing him to become possessed. Sinister follows a struggling true-crime writer, who finds a number of especially violent and gruesome snuff films, and finds himself pulled into supernatural intrigue, desperately trying to keep his family safely out of it.

Blum is currently working the press rounds in support of Insidious: The Red Door. As a studio head, though, he has been answering plenty of questions about other projects, including the long-delayed Spawn reboot from comics legend Todd McFarlane.

"I would say you have a lot to hope for because it's in very very active development," Blum told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie -- my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."