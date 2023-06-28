Spawn Movie in Very, Very Active Development, Predicted 2025 Release According to Blumhouse Head Jason Blum (Exclusive)

The long-in-development Spawn reboot is apparently close to entering production, with Insidious: The Red Door producer and Blumhouse chief Jason Blum telling ComicBook.com that the current hope is to have the movie in theaters in 2025. Unfortunately, it sounds like the script is not yet completed, because Blum suggested that the key to getting the movie back on track is the end of the current Writers Guild strike. He offered no insight as to whether the movie, which was to be directed by Todd McFarlane, is still working with McFarlane's original idea or whether big changes have been made since the last update.

Warner Bros. released a Spawn movie in 1997, through its New Line Cinema imprint. The movie earned $88 million at the box office -- about double its budget -- but was not regarded especially well by critics or audiences. McFarlane started talking about another movie in very specific terms in around 2016, saying that he had an Oscar-winning actor interested (this later turned out to be Jamie Foxx, who remains attached to the project). The plan is for the movie to be a hard-R horror film, rather than playing in the superhero genre like the previous movie did.

"I would say you have a lot to hope for because it's in very very active development," Blum told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie -- my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."

In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.



The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.



Insidious: The Red Door opens in theaters on July 7.