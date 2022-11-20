Jason Momoa's New Movie Rises Through Netflix Ranks
Jason Momoa's Aquaman sequel isn't hitting theaters until next year, but fans of his do have a new movie to watch in the meantime. The actor stars in a new Netflix original film called Slumberland, from Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. The fantasy adventure was released on Netflix this past weekend and many of the streaming service's subscribers have already tuned in to check it out.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows that Slumberland has been a swift riser through the Netflix ranks since its debut on Friday. The list see Slumberland in the second overall position, trailing only Where the Crawdads Sing, which has been a massive hit since its surprising addition last week.
Slumberland soared past other new additions like Falling for Christmas, The Bad Guys, and The Wonder to take such a high position on the list in its earliest days.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below.
1. Where the Crawdads Sing
"A woman who grew up alone in the wild North Carolina marshes becomes a suspect in the murder of a well-to-do young man from a nearby town."prevnext
2. Slumberland
"Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish."prevnext
3. I Am Vanessa Guillen
"Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old when she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change."prevnext
4. Christmas With You
"Christina has one wish for her Christmas quinceañera: to meet her favorite pop star. Will the gift she wants be the second chance at love her dad needs?"prevnext
5. The Bad Guys
"After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime."prevnext
6. Falling for Christmas
"After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime."prevnext
7. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Dead
"When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead."prevnext
8. The Wonder
"Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl's supposedly miraculous feat."prevnext
9. Enola Holmes 2
"Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends – and brother Sherlock."prevnext
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prev