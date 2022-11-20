Jason Momoa's New Movie Rises Through Netflix Ranks

Jason Momoa's Aquaman sequel isn't hitting theaters until next year, but fans of his do have a new movie to watch in the meantime. The actor stars in a new Netflix original film called Slumberland, from Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. The fantasy adventure was released on Netflix this past weekend and many of the streaming service's subscribers have already tuned in to check it out.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows that Slumberland has been a swift riser through the Netflix ranks since its debut on Friday. The list see Slumberland in the second overall position, trailing only Where the Crawdads Sing, which has been a massive hit since its surprising addition last week.

Slumberland soared past other new additions like Falling for Christmas, The Bad Guys, and The Wonder to take such a high position on the list in its earliest days.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below.