Jason Momoa to Produce and Star in New Revenge Thriller for Netflix

After helping Aquaman become the highest grossing DC Comics film of all time, Jason Momoa is taking some time to do a little more work with Netflix. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Momoa would be producing and starring in a revenge thriller for Netflix called Sweet Girl, the actors second project with the streaming service following the TV series Frontier.

According to Variety, Momoa will join producers Brad Peyton and Jeff Fieron of ASAP Entertainment to bring the film to Netflix. Martin Kistler is set to executive produce. Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his feature film directorial debut with Sweet Girl and the script comes from Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner. Current revisions of the script are being written by Will Staples.

Momoa will play the lead character in Sweet Girl, a husband who seeks justice for the death of his wife while also trying to protect his daughter. No other actors are currently attached to the film at this time.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again,” Momoa said. “I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”

“Brad and I are ecstatic about bringing another project to Netflix, who have truly made us feel like we have a home to make groundbreaking original features and series,” Fierson said. “Additionally, Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of ‘Frontier,’ is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that’s Jason.”

Netflix has not yet set a release date for Sweet Girl. Momoa’s next project will be Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, which arrives in theaters on November 20, 2020.