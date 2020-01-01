Kevin Smith Reveals Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Has Made Over $3 Million

At long last, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has crossed the $3 million mark at the box office. Thanks to the movie’s unconventional release, it’s been released in markets in steps, showing only after Kevin Smith‘s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow makes a stop in the city. Smith announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, one in which he revealed he’s actively writing scripts for both Mallrats 2 and Clerks 3.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the #jaandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour,” Smith said on his lengthy Happy New Year post. “We’ve made over 3 million bucks from our 2 @fathomevent screenings and the 37 cities we’ve visited so far.” The filmmaker then pointed out the tour will pick back up in just over a week, launching January 10th for another 25-city tour.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When reboot hits home media, fans can expect Smith returning to do a director’s commentary track, something he hasn’t done since before 2008’s Zack and Miri Make a Porno.

“Number one, I want to go back and do commentary tracks for the ones I never did,” Smith told us earlier this year. “But number two, I’m definitely going to do one for Reboot. Now, the thing is, you do it, and unless somebody’s got a DVD, or a Blu-ray, they’re not going to hear it. So we’ll probably put it up as a podcast as well. So when it hits home video, that will probably be the easiest way to disseminate it, because we’ve done on that SModcast, where we’ve done commentary tracks on Dark Knight, or something like that. So I think that will probably be the best way to do it. But yeah, believe me, I could talk for hours about f—ing Reboot, and do a scene by scene breakdown and all the little things that led to the other things and stuff. I look forward to doing a commentary track for that.”

