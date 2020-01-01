Kevin Smith Reveals Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Has Made Over $3 Million

At long last, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has crossed the $3 million mark at the box office. Thanks to the movie’s unconventional release, it’s been released in markets in steps, showing only after Kevin Smith‘s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow makes a stop in the city. Smith announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, one in which he revealed he’s actively writing scripts for both Mallrats 2 and Clerks 3.
“Thank you to everyone who supported the #jaandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour,” Smith said on his lengthy Happy New Year post. “We’ve made over 3 million bucks from our 2 @fathomevent screenings and the 37 cities we’ve visited so far.” The filmmaker then pointed out the tour will pick back up in just over a week, launching January 10th for another 25-city tour.
2019 was seriously one of the best years of my life! So many of my dreams came true this year, as well as a few big things too dazzling to even dare dream about! From the return of @jayandsilentbob, to having my career literally cemented at the legendary @chinesetheatres, to Clerks being accepted into the @librarycongress – 2019 kept giving and giving! Sooooo glad I didn’t drop dead back in 2018, because I would’ve missed all the stuff I listed with my pic. Thank you to everyone who supported the #jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour: we’ve made over 3 million bucks from our 2 @fathomevents screenings and the 37 cities we’ve visited so far (Tour resumes January 10th in Oakland for another 25 cities through Feb 26). Many thanks for powering my dopey dream of reopening the Askewniverse and making me and @jaymewes feel so welcomed in all your towns and cities! It’s gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 – but I’m off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I’m calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS! The CLERKS III script is also underway, so we’ll see which flick will be my first film of the roaring 20’s! But tonight, I end the year like I always do – standing on the stage at the @hollywoodimprov with @ralphgarman, making BABBLE until the Ball drops (a few tix left at the link in my bio)! It was a decade that began badly with COP OUT and the TOO FAT TO FLY incident. The decade of the Red State Tour, @tuskthemovie and @yogahosers! It was the decade in which I almost died of a massive heart attack, and the decade where I went Vegan and got down to my high school weight! Who knows what the next decade holds in store for us – but I’m ready to turn the page and find out! Happy New Year, my friends! (Jedi Kev piece by @giovanni_hollywood2008.) #KevinSmith #newyearseve #2019
When reboot hits home media, fans can expect Smith returning to do a director’s commentary track, something he hasn’t done since before 2008’s Zack and Miri Make a Porno.
“Number one, I want to go back and do commentary tracks for the ones I never did,” Smith told us earlier this year. “But number two, I’m definitely going to do one for Reboot. Now, the thing is, you do it, and unless somebody’s got a DVD, or a Blu-ray, they’re not going to hear it. So we’ll probably put it up as a podcast as well. So when it hits home video, that will probably be the easiest way to disseminate it, because we’ve done on that SModcast, where we’ve done commentary tracks on Dark Knight, or something like that. So I think that will probably be the best way to do it. But yeah, believe me, I could talk for hours about f—ing Reboot, and do a scene by scene breakdown and all the little things that led to the other things and stuff. I look forward to doing a commentary track for that.”
