Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Confirmed, And She’ll Get a Do-Over in the Sci-Fi Genre

Jennifer Lawrence has been quietly one of our most distinct movie stars for over a decade now, and the Oscar-winning actress has reached a level where she can be incredibly picky about her projects. After last year’s psychological drama Die My Love with Robert Pattinson, she’s set to appear in the new Martin Scorsese movie What Happens at Night, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Her next project that will follow, though, has been confirmed, with Lawrence set to align herself with one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood right now, Weapons and Resident Evil‘s Zach Cregger.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence has been tapped to star in Cregger’s new movie, The Flood, described as a science fiction thriller. This is a great addition for the filmmaker’s next project, but also presents Lawrence with the chance to make a splash in sci-fi in a way one of her previous movies failed to do. Naturally, Lawrence’s role in The Hunger Games franchise was a clear sci-fi franchise since the narratives are dystopian, but the filmmaking itself was rooted in the action-thriller elements on the whole. The same can be said about her role in the X-Men series too, meaning her only major part in a hard sci-fi movie is the 2016 movie Passengers with Chris Pratt, a film that left many with a bad taste in their mouths.

Jennifer Lawrence Joins Zach Cregger’s Sci-Fi Thriller The Flood

Image via Lionsgate

It took Passengers almost a decade to finally get made, and the film’s story of two people who accidentally wake up early ahead of a 120-year deep space voyage was an interesting one for audiences. That said, when they got in the theater and realized the only reason Lawrence’s character woke up was because of Pratt’s character, a detail hidden from the marketing, this led to reviews that called the film “a creepy ode to manipulation” and a 30% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Passengers still managed to gross over $300 million globally, but so far has been Lawrence’s only proper sci-fi movie in her roster; now she gets to team up with a proven filmmaker that every studio is eager to get a hit from in Cregger. In a statement, the Weapons director called Lawrence “one of a kind” and said, “I’m beyond excited to see her in this role.”

To that end, details on Cregger’s movie The Flood are still pretty locked down. Dread Central previously reported that the film is about “a deep-space captain who leads her crew to investigate a cryptic signal from a distant world, only to uncover an alien artifact that warps time, reality, and their sanity.” It would be easy to see that Lawrence might fit into the role of this “deep-space captain,” but that plot remains unconfirmed.

In an interview with Men’s Health earlier this month, Cregger teased that The Flood has “another bizarre narrative structure” that’s akin to his previous movies, going on to tease that it’s “disturbing” but “not a horror movie,” and hyping up how much he loves the story. He then went on to compare it to 2001 in a sense, noting that with Kubrick’s movie, “there’s a bizarreness to that movie that’s really undeniable,” a trait it will seemingly share with The Flood.

After Weapons made over $270 million at the box office and won actress Amy Madigan an Academy Award, plus Resident Evil just crossed the $200 million mark itself, All of this seems to be pointing toward another Zach Cregger hit in the making. With the addition of Jennifer Lawrence in the lead, The Flood is poised to make a splash in sci-fi when it arrives on August 11, 2028.