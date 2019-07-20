Jeremy Renner Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Avengers: Endgame World Premiere

Jeremy Renner, the actor best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took to his YouTube page to share a behind-the-scenes video from the Avengers: Endgame premiere. The video shows him suiting up, popping mints, meeting fans, and plugging his new music.

“So this was an evening that was ten years in the making, and it couldn’t have been more exciting, even made me a little nervous. It was a celebration with family and friends and very good friends I worked with for this movie, Endgame, and it was even more wonderful to celebrate with all these amazing fans. They’re the ones that made this happen for us and has given the A6, if you will, memories of a lifetime. We’re so thankful to these fans, so I was glad I was able to spend so much time with them. I’ve not seen it before, I couldn’t be more excited to see tonight, sitting here celebrating this movie, Endgame.”

The actor then segues into talking about his music career:

“It reminds me of my journey with music. That’s something I’ve done all my life and I get to now explore this output in a way and it’s just as nerve-wracking and just as exciting, equally, to share music as well.”

He added, “It took a long time for this film to get made, cause we shot Avengers 3 and Avengers 4 together, so I had a nice little break in-between and I’ve really focused on recording a bunch of music. Now, I’m more excited to be able to share that as well, and if you like movies, this music is for my fans.”

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been released, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the rumored Hawkeye series from Disney+. While the potential show has not been officially announced, there are rumors that one will be coming to the streaming service alongside the upcoming series about Loki, Wanda and Vision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters.