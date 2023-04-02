Fan-Favorite Jeremy Renner Movie Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

The first day of April saw a slew of new movies make their way to Netflix's streaming lineup. Films from different years and genres were added to the streamer over the weekend. Quite a few of those movies are already popping up in the rotating Netflix Top 10 list, as subscribers have been logging on to see what's new on the service.

Original sequel Murder Mystery 2 is leading Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Netflix, but the second-most popular film on the service is actually a new addition. The Bourne Legacy, the fourth film in the Bourne franchise, is high on the new Netflix rankings.

Jeremy Renner stars in The Bourne Legacy, taking the reins from Matt Damon. As Renner continues recovering from his terrifying accident at the start of the year, his Bourne film is making big waves on Netflix.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!