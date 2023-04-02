Fan-Favorite Jeremy Renner Movie Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10
The first day of April saw a slew of new movies make their way to Netflix's streaming lineup. Films from different years and genres were added to the streamer over the weekend. Quite a few of those movies are already popping up in the rotating Netflix Top 10 list, as subscribers have been logging on to see what's new on the service.
Original sequel Murder Mystery 2 is leading Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Netflix, but the second-most popular film on the service is actually a new addition. The Bourne Legacy, the fourth film in the Bourne franchise, is high on the new Netflix rankings.
Jeremy Renner stars in The Bourne Legacy, taking the reins from Matt Damon. As Renner continues recovering from his terrifying accident at the start of the year, his Bourne film is making big waves on Netflix.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."prevnext
2. The Bourne Legacy
"Following the Jason Bourne debacle, the CIA finds itself dealing with a familiar threat when another estranged operative surfaces."prevnext
3. Murder Mystery
"On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire's yacht."prevnext
4. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."prevnext
5. The Thing (2011)
"After discovering an alien life form in Antarctic Ice, a team of scientists descends into paranoia as they realize the creature is awake and among them."prevnext
6. Diary of a Mad Black Woman
"After her husband kicks her our of their Atlanta mansion and moves another woman in, Helen finds help — and revenge advice — from her grandmother, Madea."prevnext
7. Hotel Transylvania
"Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter."prevnext
8. I See You
"As he searches for a missing child, a small-town detective uncovers a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family's already broken home."prevnext
9. Over the Hedge
"A clever raccoon leads a crew of forest creatures into the suburbs to find food — but the humans who live there aren't having it. The battle is on!"prevnext
10. Kill Boksoon
"At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part."prev