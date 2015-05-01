Jeremy Renner Sings About Hawkeye’s Super Powers On The Tonight Show

In perhaps the greatest Avengers musical performance ever, Jeremy Renner sang about Hawkeye's super powers on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

In introducing the performance, Fallon said, "One guy on the Avengers sometimes gets overlooked. He's still great, but it's hard to compete with those other guys. So here now to shed light on his own strengths and abilities to the tune of Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' is Hawkeye."

Then, Renner played piano and sang a song that started out, "When you're on a team with the Hulk and Thor, and we're all up there on the movie screen, people believe that I'm not quite as tough. Will anyone even notice me? Well, listen I've got powers too, and they're pretty sweet. I promise I can do so much more than just archery."

Avengers: Age of Ultron is scheduled to be released in movie theaters in the United States on May 1, 2015.