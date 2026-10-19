Jesse Eisenberg Blames Batman V Superman For Derailing His Acting Opportunities

Jesse Eisenberg was once one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars, but he blames his appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for a lack of opportunities in the past decade. A starring role in David Fincher’s The Social Network made Jesse Eisenberg a household name, with the actor’s performance as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg earning him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. 2016 then saw him officially join the ranks of actors to play Lex Luthor in live-action alongside some incredibly well-respected names who had previously brought the iconic DC villain to life. Unfortunately, Eisenberg’s Luthor failed to impress many DC fans, and he blames the resulting Razzie for Worst Actor that followed for derailing his career trajectory.

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Per Variety, Eisenberg appeared at the BFI London Film Festival, and he candidly reflected on how Batman v Superman negatively affected his acting career. Zack Snyder’s vision for Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman ultimately saw the actor playing a very different Lex Luthor than fans have come to expect, and his performance as the villain earned him the dubious accolade of a Golden Raspberry Award, commonly known as a Razzie. Speaking about his pivot away from acting and into writing and directing, Eisenberg explained that he “couldn’t get into movie studio parts anymore because I had won a Raspberry Award from [the] ‘Batman’ movie … and I saw the trajectory.”

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Batman v Superman‘s Lex Luthor Wasn’t That Bad… And Eisenberg Shouldn’t Be Blamed

There aren’t many superhero movies that are as fiercely divisive as Batman v Superman. For every vocal detractor, there’s another fan who enthusiastically praises the film, making its superhero movie legacy a complicated one. While few fans openly defend Eisenberg’s frenetic take on Lex Luthor, there are several subtle ways in which the movie demonstrates that the actor is not to blame for the negativity surrounding the role. Comparing Batman v Superman‘s Ultimate Edition’s version to the Theatrical Cut highlights the nuances of Eisenberg’s performance, building a more complete picture of his take on the DC villain. While it still isn’t a perfect representation of the character, the version closer to Snyder’s original vision outlines the villain’s planned DCEU trajectory.

Seeing Eisenberg’s Luthor, a self-assured and somewhat chaotic figure, being taken down by Batman and Superman sets up a more bitter, calculating version of the character for DCEU sequels that never came. This was clearly Snyder’s original plan, which shifts the blame for Eisenberg’s Luthor partly onto the director, but mostly onto the studio who failed to deliver on his promise. Of course, attempting to innovate such an iconic comic book character was always going to be a risky move, but the fault lies with the movie’s writer and director much more than the actor himself. Even so, the DCEU’s Lex Luthor was actually better than Eisenberg gets credit for.

Batman v Superman was the first movie in the DCEU franchise that brought multiple DC characters together, and delivering a villain that worked as a counterpoint to both titular heroes was always going to be a challenge. Of course, Luthor’s animosity toward Superman is well-rooted in decades of comic book lore, but pitting him against Batman is a little trickier. By making Eisenberg’s Luthor an overly energetic, self-assured tech mogul, Batman v Superman very subtly set him up as the perfect twisted reflection of Ben Affleck’s stoic Bruce Wayne. The strength of Luthor’s misguided convictions mirror those of Batman throughout the movie, right up until the hero realizes he’s being manipulated by Luthor. To have managed to inject so much nuance into Luthor with a relatively small amount of screen time is impressive from Eisenberg, though he has never received any credit for it. Sadly, the negative reaction to Batman v Superman‘s Lex Luthor seems to have impacted Eisenberg’s career, but really, his version of the villain simply needed more time to grow.

Do you think Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor would eventually have worked in the DCEU? Let us know by dropping a comment below.