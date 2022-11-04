Jimmy Kimmel Pitches Michael Keaton To Be Robin To His Batman

✖

When Michael Keaton's Batman returns to DC's live-action multiverse in the upcoming The Flash movie, will he need a Robin? Nobody knows yet, but if he does, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wants to be considered for the gig. The conversation came up during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Keaton was there to promote The Trial of the Chicago 7. The film, which hit Netflix this week, marked his first major collaboration with Aaron Sorkin after the pair reportedly flirted with the idea of working together for over 20 years, since Keaton apparently fell in love with the Peter Krause/Josh Charles series Sports Night.

In addition to declaring himself the best Batman, Keaton joined Kimmel to talk about a few other DC things, as well. Including, yes, the Robin question.

You can check it out below.

"I think that's what they're angling for," Keaton tells Kimmel in the video, after Kimmel offers himself for the job. Keaton added, "I'd do it with you any time."

Theoretically, the continuity of the Michael Keaton movies did eventually give birth to a Robin -- Chris O'Donnell's Dick Grayson on Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. The more recent batch of DC films implied that there had been a Robin, who was killed by The Joker, but the character never appeared onscreen.

There has been some debate over the years regarding whether Keaton's movies and the Kilmer and Clooney follow-ups actually exist in the same timeline or not, but given that Michael Gough plays Alfred in all of them and there are in-dialogue references to previous stories, there is very little actual question. Of course, with the multiverse being used in The Flash -- there will be at least two Batmen in the movie, with Ben Affleck back for a while as well -- it seems likely questions about the continuity of the Burtonverse will be relitigated once the movie is out. And of course, we also got to see that world destroyed during the events of The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event -- which also featured a cameo by Ezra Miller's Barry Allen -- the character who will headline the movie in which Keaton makes his big return as the Dark Knight.

The Flash is expected to go into production soon with an eye toward a 2021 release. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is already available to watch on Netflix.

Are you excited to see Keaton return? Sound off in the comments below.